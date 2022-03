DOUGLAS COUNTY — Volunteers are being sought to help maintain the historic cemeteries of Douglas County. "Basically every cemetery in Douglas County has graves old enough to be considered historic, and if they're not historic now, they will be in a few decades," said Brittany Johnson, director of operations for the Douglas County Historical Society. "We have a lot of burial sites, also historic cemeteries. We have more than 50 in Douglas County."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO