The Georgia Senate voted along party lines Monday to back legislation that would let Georgians carry a concealed handgun without first getting a license from the state. Supporters of the measure said it removes an unnecessary barrier to their constitutional right to carry handguns. Opponents said there already are few barriers in Georgia and the proposal will remove one of the only checks to make sure people carrying weapons have a legal right to do so.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO