Vermont State

Winter House Cast Reportedly Returning To Vermont Soon To Film Season 2

By Alex Darus
 5 days ago
I don’t know about y’all, but the debut season of Winter House gave me LIFE. The Summer House and Southern Charm mashup had everything I needed — messy relationships, unnecessary fights, theme parties, and drunken debauchery. It’s one of those shows that makes me feel like I’m getting together with my friends every week. For an hour, I forget my real-life problems to focus on uncomfortable love triangles and Deux Moi rumors.

Winter House truly gifted us a lot. Andrea Denver , in general. It was lacking Carl Radke, but Lindsay Hubbard’s treacherous relationship with Austen Kroll might have indirectly pushed her right back into Carlito’s arms. The show definitely helped set the foundation for Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship , even if she had a fling with Andrea in Vermont. It also gave us Luke Gulbranson in his truest form as a rugged outdoorsman. The only downside was that it put Austen into Ciara Miller’s orbit, which has been nothing short of a disaster.

Thankfully, it sounds like Bravo heard the praises for the show and seems to be filming Winter House Season 2. Instagram account Best of Bravo posted a rumor that filming in Vermont begins Friday, February 25. Neither the network nor the cast members have confirmed this, but it would make sense because it’s ski season again.

The most shocking part of the news is who is making up the rumored Season 2 cast. Of course, we’ll have newlyweds Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. Paige and Craig will be returning, this time as an official couple (with a real shot at the master bedroom). Austen and Ciara are returning, which spells bad news. And newbie Jason Cameron allegedly will be returning, minus Linds . Best of Bravo claims Carl and Lindsay are set to appear on the show, but apparently won’t be bunking in Vermont. Honestly, I totally understand why they don’t want to go on the extended vacation, but it is a bummer.

While I like all of those people enough, this cast is seriously lacking, especially if we’re missing Lindsay and Carl . WHERE IS ANDREA ? WHERE IS LUMBERJACK LUKE? CAN WE GET SOME MORE SINGLE PEOPLE? The Summer House/Southern Charm universe has so much more to give — Danielle Olivera , Mya Allen , Naomie Olindo , John Pringle , the list goes on. Winter Hous e is going to need more than Craig and Austen to make a second season that can live up to its debut.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE WINTER HOUSE WILL BE FILMING SEASON 2 SOON? WHAT ARE YOUR FEELINGS ABOUT THE CURRENT RUMORED CAST?  WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE ON THE SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Winter House Cast Reportedly Returning To Vermont Soon To Film Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea .

