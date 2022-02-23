ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gildan stock rises after earnings beat, dividend raised

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eMol8OF00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Gildan Activewear Inc. (gil) shares rose 4.8% in early Wednesday trading after the athletic clothing company reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend. Net income totaled $173.9 million, or 89 cents per share, up from $67.4 million, or 34 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 76 cents exceeded the FactSet consensus of 60 cents. Sales of $784.3 million were up from $690.2 million and was well ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. Gildan raised its quarterly dividend 10% to 16.9 cents per share, payable on April 11 to shareholders of record as of March 17. The Gildan board has expanded to 11 with the addition of Dhaval Buch, senior advisor for Blackstone Private Equity and Mahindra Group, an India-based company specializing in the automobile, farm and finance industries. Over the next three years, Gildan expects sales at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the range of 7% to 10%. Gildan stock has soared 51.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index (spx) has gained 11.8%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Gildan Activewear Inc#Eps#Factset#Blackstone Private Equity#Mahindra Group#Cagr
MarketWatch

‘I won’t take off my mask indoors no matter what the CDC says today’: Some physicians worry new mask guidance will leave ‘most vulnerable’ to fend for themselves

That’s a tweet TWTR, +0.89% from Dr. Oni Blackstock, a primary-care and HIV physician in New York City, on reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to loosen COVID-19 guidelines for wearing masks. “We need equity-centered, data-driven guidance,” Blackstock wrote. The CDC on Friday is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 17.9% to $443.1 million, above the FactSet consensus of $442.2 million. Growth...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Atlas Air stock rallies after big earnings beat, with strength in airline operations business

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation services reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose well above expectations, amid strength in its airline operations business. Net income fell to $176.7 million, or $5.55 a share, from $184.0 million, or $6.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $7.05 from $4.83, beating the FactSet consensus of $6.15. Revenue grew 24.7% to $1.16 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.11 billion. Airline operations revenue rose 25.5% to $1.13 billion, reflecting an increase...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion were down from $6.939 billion last year, and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.603 billion. For 2022, Kraft is guiding for a low-single digit percent increase in organic sales. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $24.569 billion, implying about a 5% decline. Kraft stock is down about 2% for the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7% for the period.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Kraft Heinz packs earnings beat on raised prices, robust demand

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co posted fourth-quarter sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, boosted by higher product prices and sustained demand for its packaged foods and condiments. Packaged food makers have been bumping up prices of their products to contend with surging costs of everything from shipping and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -16.04% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Upstart Stock: Massive Earnings Beat, Is This The Bottom?

Upstart stock (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings, Inc. Report shot through the roof on Tuesday, February 15, up 33% as I write this sentence. The culprit: a massive earnings beat and above-consensus guidance that met pre-earnings skepticism, causing bears to run for the exits in after-hours activity. Still down sharply...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Friday, and bumped up its full-year profit forecast as it sees improving global demand for farm and construction equipment. Deere said earnings for the three months ending on December 31, the group's fiscal first quarter,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy