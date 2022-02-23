The Reign of the Dinosaurs Ended in Spring: Revelations From Bones of Fish That Died When the Asteroid Hit
The asteroid that killed nearly all dinosaurs struck Earth during springtime. An international team of scientists from the Vrije Universiteit (VU) Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Uppsala University (Sweden), Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium) and the ESRF, the European Synchrotron (France), has determined when the meteorite crashed onto the Earth, after analyzing the remains...scitechdaily.com
