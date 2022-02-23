ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Air Fryer Mushrooms

By Patty Catalano
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Air fryer mushrooms are as easy to make as they are to eat. These savory, bite-sized garlic-butter mushrooms are perfectly tender with crispy edges, all thanks to the efficient heating of the air fryer....

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 20

Related
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

6 Foods You Should Never Cook in Your Air Fryer

Ahh the trusty air fryer. It might be the latest addition to your kitchen appliance lineup, one that you're quite unsure how you ever lived without. For whipping up crispy Brussels sprouts to taking your kids' frozen chicken nuggets to new (almost gourmet) heights, there's nothing this little egg can't handle. Or is there? Turns out, there are a few things that are better left for other preparation methods. Whether you should skip the air fryer due to mess, uneven cooking, or just the plain-old fact that there are better or more efficient ways to cook said item, the air fryer isn't the one-and-done appliance you might have thought it was. (Though, rest assured, it certainly deserves its place in your coveted kitchen cabinet lineup.)
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Kosher Salt#Food Drink#Air Fryer Mushrooms#White Button Mushrooms#Prep Mushrooms#Steak#Bff
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Why Can’t You Buy Hot Meals With Food Stamps?

Hot bars are a magical part of grocery stores that allow shoppers to scoop up containers of mac and cheese, pints of tomato soup, or whole rotisserie chickens. But they’re off-limits to people using food stamps. The reason is precisely that the food is warm and already prepared—a justification...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
Miami Herald

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
Thrillist

Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts. In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy