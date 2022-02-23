ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stüssy Announces Collaboration With Bone Soda and Bakar

Cover picture for the articleFresh from opening its latest chapter store in Paris — and marking the occasion with a collaborative Paris Saint-Germain jersey — Stüssy has announced a new project with Bone Soda and musician Bakar. The...

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx"

After receiving early images, we now have an official look at the YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx.” Part of Kanye West‘s upcoming adidas YEEZY releases, the upcoming take on the slip-on is centered around a sleek tonal black color option. The adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx” is constructed fully of...
APPAREL
How Clarks Originals Became Hip-Hop’s Footwear of Choice

In an interview last year, rapper Slick Rick recalled when he first arrived in New York during the mid-1980s, and how he felt surrounded by Jamaicans wearing Clarks. Migrating from Surrey, England, the London-born wordsmith may have, quite rightly, expected to see less of the Somerset brand on the streets of The Bronx, yet such was the label’s unparalleled cultural significance, it wasn’t to be the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Take a First Look at the Gucci x adidas Gazelle Sneakers

Following a runway appearance alongside collaborative apparel for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, the first up-close images for the upcoming Gucci x. Originals Gazelle sneakers have been revealed. Several colorways are teased from the images including snakeskin, suede, velvet G-monogram, and classic Gucci-colored leather variations. Gucci offers subtle design changes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Taxi" is Ready to Hit the Green

One could make the argument that fashion in the realm of golf has never been as popular as it is in the current day. Various sportswear and streetwear brands are gradually finding ways to make the game more trendy through the production of apparel and footwear that have street sensibility, and one that has really bought into this idea is Jordan Brand. The imprint has often morphed its retro silhouettes into green-ready offerings, and the latest to emerge is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi.”
APPAREL
Official Images of the Concepts x Nike Air Max 1

Currently has a laundry list of collaborators, but few have been as consistent and have as much heritage as its ongoing partnership with Concepts. Together, the two entities have joined forces on a multitude of silhouettes including the SB Dunk Low, Kyrie 7 and more, and now the duo is set to embark on its next venture that involves the Air Max 1. A trio of colorways are expected to come out of this new release, and one of the entries has now been officially unveiled.
APPAREL
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Apparel
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

A sizable amount of energy is being put into the Air Jordan 6 this year by Jordan Brand. We’ve seen the silhouette be fashioned in various player exclusive makeups for Jordan-sponsored colleges and pop up in “UNC” and “Mint Foam” colorways as of late, and now it’s being revealed in a new palette for the summertime. The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” has made its way onto our radar, and we now have a detailed on-foot look.
APPAREL
The adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" is Re-Releasing

Originally introduced back in Fall 2020, the YEEZY 700 V3 “Safflower” is now set to re-release. Adding to returning styles from Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY partnership, the re-release features bold yellow Primeknit uppers paired with dynamic cages. Additional detailing comes in the form of cream-colored suede, black linings tongues, matching rope laces and reflective 3M elements. Finishing up the design of the shoe are thick EVA foam midsoles paired with rubber outsoles.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

HEALTH announce new album, unveil Lamb Of God collaboration

HEALTH have unveiled details of their star-studded new album DISCO4 :: PART II, and dropped a fresh collab with the mighty Lamb Of God. The band have already shared tracks with the likes of Poppy and Nine Inch Nails, and have today unveiled COLD BLOOD – their first song with the Virginia metal legends.
ROCK MUSIC
Disney and Drake's OVO Take a Trip Down Memory Lane for SS22 Collab

Disney and Drake‘s OVO brand have joined forces to release a nostalgic capsule for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The collaboration brings back fond memories from childhood, celebrating the most quintessential Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and his crew, Donald Duck and Goofy. T-shirts and sweaters come in the classic,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rhythmic Tones Introduces DeMarcoLab for SS22

Recently established Canadian retailer Rhythmic Tones has spotlighted Taiwanese label DeMarcoLab for its latest editorial. The imagery showcases the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, highlighting its relaxed fits and technical details that have been DeMarcoLab hallmarks since it was founded in 2009. In particular, the Rhythmic Tones editorial showcases DeMarcoLab’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MyChesCo

Lenox Announces Collaboration with Sommelier Victoria James

BRISTOL, PA — Lenox announced a collaboration with Victoria James – who was the country’s youngest sommelier at 21, and partner and Director of Beverage at New York & Miami’s Michelin-starred COTE restaurants. Together, Lenox and James have created an exclusive collection of stemware designed to transform the way wine drinkers experience wine.
BRISTOL, PA
Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR "Stone Sage" and "Mist"

Adding to Kanye West‘s upcoming YEEZY releases, we now have a first look at the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR “Stone Sage” and “Mist.”. Coming in a full family size run, both unique shoes are centered around an Earth tone focus. The “Stone Sage” colorway features a light brown base with subtle gray streaks, while the “Mist” take opts for a tonal tan look.
APPAREL
District Vision Taps and wander for Performance Running Collection

District Vision has tapped and wander for its latest collaboration, mixing the Japanese label’s signature aesthetic with its own technical know-how and running expertise. Described as “a toolkit for joyful encounters with mother nature,” the capsule introduces new eyewear and running gear. Tapping into District Vision’s expertise,...
APPAREL
P.A.M. Explores Poetry and Motion in SS22 Collection

Melbourne-based P.A.M, Perks and Mini, founded by Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenback has released its Spring/Summer 2022 “Poetry and Motion” collection. The latest collection draws inspiration from poetry, mostly haiku by Basho, that Shauna and Misha read over lockdown, which explains apparel adorned with embroidered poems. The syllables that speak deeply about connections with nature manifested into the picture of a couple walking through nature. Thus came the accompanying concept of “motion” and the range’s corresponding performance fabrics, progressive graphics, and wobbly lines. The garments also see watercolor paintings by the artist Emma Kohlmann. Together, these ideas brought about M4RPI, a character that moves through the dreamscape imagined by P.A.M.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
N. HOOLYWOOD Reinterprets Champion Reverse Weave Basics

Daisuke Obana‘s N. HOOLYWOOD has revealed a new collaboration with Champion, reworking its classic Reverse Weave basics. Invented in 1938, Reverse Weave is a tried-and-true horizontal knitting technique that cuts heavy-duty cotton on the cross-grain to improve durability and prevent shrinkage. For “NEW WEAVE,” Obana reintroduces the thick cotton pieces including sweatshirts, shorts, hoodies, joggers, and T-shirts in a boxy fit with new panel placements and hidden pockets.
APPAREL

