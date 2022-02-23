Stüssy Announces Collaboration With Bone Soda and Bakar

Melbourne-based P.A.M, Perks and Mini, founded by Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenback has released its Spring/Summer 2022 “Poetry and Motion” collection. The latest collection draws inspiration from poetry, mostly haiku by Basho, that Shauna and Misha read over lockdown, which explains apparel adorned with embroidered poems. The syllables that speak deeply about connections with nature manifested into the picture of a couple walking through nature. Thus came the accompanying concept of “motion” and the range’s corresponding performance fabrics, progressive graphics, and wobbly lines. The garments also see watercolor paintings by the artist Emma Kohlmann. Together, these ideas brought about M4RPI, a character that moves through the dreamscape imagined by P.A.M.
