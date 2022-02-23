ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ignore phony GOP complaints that Biden’s Russia sanctions aren’t enough. He’s just getting started.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sanctions against Russia that President Biden announced on Tuesday are significant, but they are only the first step in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A senior White House official made that crystal clear in a background briefing for reporters: “If Putin escalates further,...

Washington Post

A way out for Trump — but not the country

In his Feb. 20 Sunday Opinion column, “Trump’s luck may finally be running out,” George T. Conway III stated that former president Donald Trump “apparently still needs to refinance hundreds of millions” of dollars’ worth of loans. Mr. Conway didn’t mention that foreign governments such as Russia and China can easily do this for Mr. Trump, who is well connected to current lawmakers in this country.
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
Washington Post

GOP humoring of Trump’s praise of Putin sinks to absurd new lows

The invasion of Ukraine has presented Republicans with a vexing conundrum. How can they express horror and condemnation — which no doubt are sincerely felt — over Vladimir Putin’s actions while avoiding taking a position on Donald Trump’s praise of the Russian leader, let alone on Trump’s long history of kowtowing to him?
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
