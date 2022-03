Syracuse, N.Y. — One by one, each senior on the Syracuse women’s basketball team walked to center court with their families, smiling and waving to every fan in attendance. It was Senior Day, a day to recognize the player’s contributions to the program. The Orange’s five seniors — Chrislyn Carr, Chrissy Carr, Najé Murray, Alaysia Styles and Jayla Thornton — were being celebrated and showered with praise ahead of Syracuse’s 91-75 loss to Boston College in the final game of the regular season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO