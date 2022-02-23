ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine officials move toward state of national emergency

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbLsC_0eMohzmz00

( The Hill ) — The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council asked its parliament to introduce a nationwide state of emergency amid the threat of a Russian invasion, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The state of emergency, which would initially last 30 days, would be enacted in an effort to Keep Ukrainians calm and protect the nation’s economy, Reuters reported , citing a senior security official in Ukraine.

“Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency. We are talking about border areas where we have a border with the Russian Federation, with Belarus,” Oleksiy Danilov said, according to Reuters.

Five takeaways while the Ukraine crisis intensifies

The news service noted that some lawmakers have urged for Ukraine to enact martial law, which would impose even stricter restrictions, particularly on movement in general, but no such move has yet been made.

“If necessary, this provision will be adopted immediately,” Oleksiy added.

The state of emergency would reportedly allow officials to impose restrictions on transportation and ban strikes, as well as give local authorities the ability to enact curfews or other measures.

NBC News added that the Ukrainian parliament has also drafted a proposal that would allow citizens to bear arms in self-defense.

Ukraine on Wednesday began drafting reservists aged 18 to 60 into its armed forces after a presidential order on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out a general mobilization, however.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified treaties with the Russian separatist-held Ukrainian regions he officially recognized as independent one day earlier.

The treaties give the green light to Russian troops to enter the Donbas region and build military bases.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Tuesday that Russia recognized all territory that the separatists claimed in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Oleksiy Danilov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Base#Crimea#Russian#Ukrainians#Reuters#Nbc News#Kremlin
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy