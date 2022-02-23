ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck driver likely fell to his death after being blown off a bridge during a storm earlier this week.

The 53-year-old’s body was found Monday below the Ambach Valley highway bridge by a passer-by. Authorities initially investigated the death as a possible suicide.

But German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that further evidence showed the driver had probably stopped to tighten a tarpaulin on his truck when he was caught by a strong gust of wind and fell off the 70-meter-high (230-feet-high) bridge.

The man’s death raises the death toll from the storms that battered northern Europe over the past week to at least 15.

