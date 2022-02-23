ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abigail Breslin Engaged To Ira Kunyansky – See Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fC9Ji_0eMof3lM00
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Abigail Breslin showed off her round-cut center diamond ring via Instagram on Feb. 22, after she said ‘duh’ to beau Ira Kunyansky’s proposal.

Abigail Breslin announced her engagement to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on Tuesday, February 22. The Little Miss Sunshine actress, 25, posted a photo to Instagram of her stunning engagement ring gifted to her by her 31-year-old beau. She captioned her celebratory post, “I was like, ‘duh,’ and also added the hashtag “engaged y’all.”

Ira, meanwhile, posted photos of Abigail showing off her ring as the couple cozied up to one another after the engagement, which seemingly took place during dinner at Geoffrey’s Malibu in California. “She said YES!” Ira wrote alongside the post-engagement pics.

Ira and Abigail received an abundance of congratulatory messages after they got engaged. Actresses Elle Fanning and Katherine McNamara were among those to wish the couple the best, and also gush over Abigail’s round-cut center diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAdMT_0eMof3lM00
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kuyansky (Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

The newly-engaged couple been dating since at least 2017. Abigail has posted numerous photos of her boyfriend on her social media pages the past years. This month, she shared a sweet tribute to Ira on Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my perfect babekin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you so much and forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ira was there for Abigail when her father tragically died of COVID-19 in February 2021. She shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram at the time. “Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” the Scream Queens star said. “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Katherine Mcnamara
Person
Elle Fanning
Marie Claire

Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating Judd Apatow's Daughter, And They're ADORABLE

Hiii, good morning! I have happy news for you today!. Ryder Robinson, 18, and Iris Apatow, 19, are dating. If you're wondering what I'm talking about, Ryder is Kate Hudson's son from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and Iris is Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's (fantastically named) daughter. And they're dating. Which is good news.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Shows Off Weight Loss In 1st Photos Since Divorce

Adele’s former hubby, Simon Konecki, looked slimmer in the first photos of him since the pair finalized their divorce in March 2021. Paparazzi have caught Simon Konecki, 47, for the first time since he and Adele, 33, finalized their divorce nearly 1 year ago. The charity entrepreneur, as seen in photos HERE, was spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Simon looked much slimmer than he did during his marriage to the “Hello” singer, who also dropped weight after they split. He was dressed super casually in a blue “Waves Not Graves” T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and he also sported a hat and protective blue face mask.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Spotted On Rare Date Night Out Together At Nobu — Photo

Date night! LeBron James and his wife of 8 years, Savannah James, were photographed heading to Nobu Malibu for dinner with friends. LeBron James, 37, enjoyed a night out with his wife Savannah, 35, on Monday, January 31. The couple was spotted walking side-by-side to dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California. They were joined by a few friends, but their three children — sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7 — were not in attendance, meaning LeBron and Savannah got to have a much-needed night out for themselves with a delicious meal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Jogs In Black Crop Top In Costa Rica After Tom Brady’s Retirement – Photos

Gisele Bundchen never misses a workout! The model took to the beach for a jog while vacationing in Costa Rica with her family. No days off! Gisele Bundchen may be on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, but she’s still hitting the beach for a healthy daily jog! The model, 41, stayed fit for the run in a black sports bra and skimpy blue shorts, showing off her fit and toned figure while likely staying motivated via some workout music heard in her air pods. Gisele is currently vacationing at the tropical locale with her kids and husband, Tom Brady, 44, following his retirement from the NFL.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy