ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Brand’s Super Popular Set Will Be the MVP of Your Kitchen — and It’s 80 Percent Off Right Now

By Erin Cavoto
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone partial to nonstick pans who also is working with a budget, I’m always on the lookout for solid, wallet-friendly options. We have a few of our own favorite nonstick cookware sets, including...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Jennifer Garner’s Wood-Paneled Fridge Makes Her Kitchen Look Seamless

Jennifer Garner recently shared an Instagram post of her pliéing through her kitchen, greenhouse, and garden for TikTok’s Ballet Terminology Challenge. And while her dance skills are impressive, what really catches attention — at least, for interior design fans — is her wood-paneled fridge that seamlessly blends with her cabinets.
HOME & GARDEN
Chariton Leader

Color Your Kitchen

(Family Features) While the kitchen is often the busiest room in the house, it is also one of the most important rooms when it comes to renovations. An upgraded, vibrant kitchen that incorporates elements of personal style can make the room more attractive while increasing the home’s overall value.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Gear Patrol

Now Is Your Chance to Save on Two of Our Favorite Dutch Ovens (and a Bunch of Other Cookware)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. When it comes to Dutch ovens, Le Creuset and Staub are the beginning and the end. You can't have a conversation about the best Dutch ovens without including those two brands, and usually, one of them wins out (for our money, it's the Le Creuset). The biggest barrier to entry for both, however, is the price. They are just damn expensive, there is really no other way to put it. Thanks to Presidents' Day, however, you can get both at a discount right now, plus a bunch of other top picks from both brands, including pots, pans, bakeware and more.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Kitchen#Discounts#Cooking#Greenpan Winter Sale#The Kitchen Stories#Greenpan Ceramic Nonstick
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Rachael Ray Claims Doing This Will 'Get You Perfect Pork Chops Every Time'

Rachael Ray has taken to social media to share her fair share of tips and tricks to make cooking easier for her fans and followers, and the celebrity cook is at it again with her latest suggestion to help you achieve the perfect pork chop. Pork chops come with all kinds of challenges when it comes time to prepare them. As Kitchn points out, pork chops are a tender cut of meat that many of us are prone to overcook. You also don't want to undercook your food because that method can come with its own set of issues for both your taste buds and your health.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Most Requested Bedroom Upgrades Right Now, According to the Pros

At first glance, bedrooms look easy enough to outfit. A bed is a requirement, of course, as is somewhere to store clothes and the many things you say you’ll get to but never do. When it comes to the details, those appear to be straightforward, too. Nightstands and lamps are a must, as are curtains, and a trusty alarm clock. Maybe a plant or two would be nice, as well as a side chair if you’re feeling fancy. After all that, a bedroom is pretty much complete, right? Well, not necessarily.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Simplemost

Walmart Is Testing A Sleek New Look For Its Stores

If you’ve been to Walmart recently, then you might have noticed some changes happening at your local store. Updates have been rolling out slowly across the country, and the retail titan is only just beginning to make changes, according to a recent announcement. Walmart just opened a new section...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Apartment Therapy

Martha Stewart’s Home Exterior Might Make You Fall in Love with this Unexpected Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to exterior paint color, many people opt for a classic, neutral shade. All-white exteriors are favored by many — including HGTV’s Breegan Jane — while painting your exterior “greige” may help sell a home faster. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think outside the box, just as Martha Stewart does fairly often. And when it comes to home design and what looks good, she certainly knows a thing or two.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SHAPE

This Whitening Pen Brightened My Teeth After Just One Use — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My birthday is right around the corner, which means fun with friends, enjoying chocolate cake, and lots and lots of photos. The only problem? After upping my coffee intake to twice (okay, three times) a day, my smile started to look more eggshell than pearly white, and I wasn't having it. With the special day only a couple of weeks away, I needed a quick fix, so I dug through my beauty writer brain for a solution. Then I remembered a whitening pen that my former colleague, Shannon Bauer, said whitened her teeth after just a few uses. It "works so much better than a whitening strip," she wrote for the 2021 Shape Beauty Awards. I'm not one to turn down convenience, so I bought one for myself and hoped for the best.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Finally Tried Martha Stewart’s $80 Dutch Oven — And I’m Mad I Didn’t Get One Earlier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. An enameled cast iron Dutch oven performs like a workhorse, while also having the eye-popping visual appeal of a fancy pair of shoes. A Dutch oven is like the most practical piece of cookware, plus the prettiest kitchen accessory — rolled into one. It can even make boiling water feel festive. Who wouldn’t want one? If it wasn’t for the triple-digit price tag, I’d have one in every color of the rainbow.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy