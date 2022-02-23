This Brand’s Super Popular Set Will Be the MVP of Your Kitchen — and It’s 80 Percent Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My birthday is right around the corner, which means fun with friends, enjoying chocolate cake, and lots and lots of photos. The only problem? After upping my coffee intake to twice (okay, three times) a day, my smile started to look more eggshell than pearly white, and I wasn't having it. With the special day only a couple of weeks away, I needed a quick fix, so I dug through my beauty writer brain for a solution. Then I remembered a whitening pen that my former colleague, Shannon Bauer, said whitened her teeth after just a few uses. It "works so much better than a whitening strip," she wrote for the 2021 Shape Beauty Awards. I'm not one to turn down convenience, so I bought one for myself and hoped for the best.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO