Anyone who has planned or visited a Disney Park knows there is no shortage of things to do and experience. Regardless of why you are visiting, we found one activity that is uniform across nearly all guests is the photo. You have probably seen people doing some pretty bizarre things trying to get the perfect image for social media. Disney has no shortage of photo opportunities both in the parks and hotels. Many years ago, Disney would take your photo and give you a slip where you could view that picture and decide if you wanted to purchase it. You can imagine that the majority of the film and process went to waste. Things began to change as phones replaced bulky cameras and digital photos not only were high quality but easy to view, share and retake if the results were not favorable.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO