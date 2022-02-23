ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Video captures driver doing donuts, causing damage to San Diego Padres field

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jason Sloss
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQqrc_0eMocdMm00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) — A driver was caught on video Friday morning going for a joyride in his SUV on Petco Park’s field in San Diego, tearing up the surface after doing donuts.

Police said the driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism .

As grounds crews were preparing Petco Park for the San Diego Padres season, they weren’t ready for what happened when the SUV suddenly came out from a ballpark tunnel onto the field.

“Definitely is the most bizarre thing I’ve seen on the field,” said attorney Ryan Carlson, who watched the incident unfold from his office overlooking Petco Park.

Carlson told Nexstar’s KSWB he thought the driver was an employee out for a joyride. But when the driver started tearing through the outfield area and doing doughnuts, he took out his cell phone to get video, which was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune .

PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ comes to an end after 25 seasons

“I just kind of recorded it as a joke saying ‘You know, this guy must be really pissed about the new playoff format that the MLB is implementing or, you know, the lockout itself,'” Carlson said.

Moments later, with fresh tracks all over the field, the joyride came to an end as the grounds crew blocked the exit.

“Once the car came to a stop and people started to surround it, that’s when I realized I might have just witnessed a crime. It really wasn’t that apparent at first — there was no real sense of, you know, urgency from anybody. Everybody was pretty calm,” Carlson said.

Toward the end of the video, the driver is shown sitting on the dirt and surrounded by employees until security arrived. He was arrested by police shortly after the incident.

KSWB reached out to the Padres, who declined to comment on what happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Doughnut#Nexstar#Kswb
WATE

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WATE

Juvenile injured in crash involving Greene Co. school bus

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County (GCS) school bus and a vehicle collided Monday morning at 4970 Old Baileyton Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), there were 15 passengers on the school bus when a 1999 Mercedes SUV was traveling around […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
MLB
WATE

People in Powell working to protect new eagle’s nest

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A new eagles nest has been spotted in East Tennessee, this time in the Powell community. “We spotted an eagle last year flying down the creek itself, so we have watched this area a lot since then and within the last couple of weeks we saw a nest,” described Branda Haun […]
POWELL, TN
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy