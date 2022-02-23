ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

WATCH: Hammerhead shark swims next to paddleboarders in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 5 days ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A drone captured a hammerhead shark swimming around paddleboarders in Palm Beach, Florida.

The encounter happened on Feb. 19 and, according to drone pilot Evan Parness, the shark was checking out the people several times.

Parness said it was amazing to see the size of the shark compared to the size of the paddleboards.

“I’m thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man,” Parness said in a Facebook post.

Parness added that it was quite an adrenaline rush.

