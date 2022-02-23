ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little girl misses chance to be Saints head coach, gets next best thing instead

By Scott Lewis
NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY ) — One little girl threw her hat into the ring to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but apparently, she just missed the cut-off to be hired. Lucky for her, Saints owner Gayle Benson will be keeping an eye out for her for “future openings.”

Twitter user @ssherma33 , who goes by the handle WHODAT BABY! noted that after former head coach Sean Payton called it a day, his daughter “Izzy” sent in her “resume” to be considered as the next head coach.

Unfortunately, the Saints had already chosen Dennis Allen as head coach. But Izzy didn’t go away empty-handed, getting a personal letter from Benson and a ball signed by the team.

The letter, dated Feb. 9, stated:

Dear Izzy,

Thank you for your letter regarding the head coach position. I am sorry we received this after we hired Coach Dennis Allen and you were not part of the interview process.

It was so nice to learn about your family.

Please be assured I will pass your letter on to Coach Allen and should we get an opening, I will let you know.

Keep up the good work on your grades. I am so proud o fyou for 100% om your Math report card.

Stay well, continue to work hard in school and always remember you can do anything you work for and set your mind to.

May you receive many continued blessings.

With kindest personal regards,

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson via @ssherma33
