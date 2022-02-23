Snow totals: Mountains slammed, while Front Range gets more than an inch of snow

People have fun in the snow at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Though much of the heavy snowfall has subsided, a cold front that arrived Monday left its mark across the state. The mountains received more than a foot of snow, while Colorado Springs and Denver got more than an inch.

According to Gazette news partner 9News and the National Weather Service in Pueblo, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Wednesday morning:

Sawpit, 18.8 inches

Wolf Creek Pass, 17 inches

Meeker Park, 12 inches

Ouray, 12 inches

Coal Bank Pass, 11 inches

Telluride, 11 inches

Snowmass Village, 7.5 inches

Ridgeway, 7.5 inches

Westcliffe, 7 inches

Red Mountain Pass, 7 inches

Penrose, 6 inches

Cortez, 5.6 inches

Rangley, 5.6 inches

Hahns Peak, 5.5 inches

Beulah, 5.5 inches

Steamboat Springs, 5 inches

Monarch Pass, 5 inches

Copper Mountain, 4.5 inches

Silverton, 4.5 inches

Durango, 4.1 inches

Florence, 4 inches

Canon City, 4 inches

Leadville, 3.7 inches

Estes Park, 3.5 inches

Boulder, 3.3 inches

Pagosa Springs, 3.2 inches

Guanella Pass, 3 inches

Gunnison, 2.8 inches

3 miles east-northeast of Manitou Springs, 2.5 inches

Rye, 2 inches

Buelah, 1.8 inches

Florissant, 1.7 inches

Denver International Airport, 1.6 inches

Colorado Springs, 1.6 inches

Buena Vista, 1.6 inches

Silverthorne, 1.5 inches

New Castle, 1.5 inches

Longs Peak, 1.5 inches

Nederland, 1.5 inches

Cripple Creek, 1.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Bas, 1.5 inches

Fountain, 1.5 inches

Niwot, 1.4 inches

Monument, 1.3 inches

Pueblo, 1.3 inches

Security/Widefield, 1.3 inches

Rifle, 1.2 inches

Federal Heights, 0.6 inches

Thornton, 0.5 inches

Lone Tree, 0.5 inches

Lakewood, 0.3 inches