ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon, IN

Week ahead in sports

Corydon Democrat
 5 days ago

Here are the sport events scheduled for the next week for local teams (all...

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Salem, IN
City
Charlestown, IN
City
Corydon, IN
State
Indiana State
Corydon, IN
Sports
City
New Pekin, IN
City
Borden, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Events#Swimming#Corydon Central#Christian Academy#Eastern

Comments / 0

Community Policy