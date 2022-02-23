How I Quit My Normal Life to Manage A Country Musician

For the last seven years, fans around the world have had one question on their minds: “Stromae, où t’es?“. That’s how long it’s been since the Belgian singer was last seen making waves around the world with his honest lyrics and electropop sound. In the U.S., many encountered Stromae’s music in high school. (“Were you really ever in French class if you never had to translate a Stromae song?” read one tweet.) For others, it was the way his songs provided commentary on gender equality (“Tous Les Memes”), the effects of social media (“Carmen”), and the Rwandan genocide that killed his father (“Papaoutai“). The success of his second album, 2013’s Racine Carrée, led him to sell out stadiums in Canada and Europe, bring out Kanye West at Coachella, and have the instrumental “Merci” featured on the Hunger Games: Mockingjay soundtrack with Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip, and Haim. (Yes, all on the same song.) Then, at the peak of that success, the musician born Paul Van Haver shut it down.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO