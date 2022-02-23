ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

iMaihom 55W 5000lm Motion Sensor Outdoor Floodlight w/ 3 Heads $29.99

By Pankaj
 5 days ago

Amazon has the iMaihom 55W 5000lm Motion Sensor Outdoor Floodlight w/ 3 Heads for a low $29.99 Free...

Digital Trends

Are Blink’s floodlight and solar panel add-ons worth it?

The Blink Outdoor Camera is an affordable, versatile security camera that is just at home in the pouring rain as it is tucked away in a corner of your entryway. The camera has an MSRP of $100, but frequently goes on sale for around $70 or less. On its own, the Blink Outdoor Camera has infrared night vision, 1080p streaming and recording, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life on just a pair of AA batteries.
ELECTRONICS
NewsTimes

Light up your night (and your bike thief’s) with this motion-sensor security light

There’s nothing a thief hates more than a bright spotlight illuminating their dead-of-night misdeeds, so scare the pants off them with this deal on a motion-sensor security light. Best of all, it’s selling for $29.99 instead of $55.99 on Amazon right now — just make sure to enter the promo code EG8LTEE6 at checkout or you’ll see the price jump up again.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

