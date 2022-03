For people who use their laptop primarily for browsing, the Chromebook has been a solid budget option for over a decade, progressing from so-so to excellent in recent years. But even after the Chromebook's long evolution, it still doesn't allow you to directly install Windows or Mac software. That includes the Microsoft Office desktop versions. Also, although Chromebooks have access to the Google Play Store and can run millions of Android apps, the Android versions of Microsoft Office, Outlook, OneNote and OneDrive are no longer supported on Chromebooks.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO