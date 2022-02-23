Seminar series: “Life Science Across the Globe” 3/2

February 25, 2022 – Bridget Malewezi is committed to ensuring that people have access to credible and reliable health information—particularly in the COVID era. A doctor and public health practitioner from Malawi, Malewezi has spent a decade as a health columnist for Malawi news outlets, and also offers health advice as “Dr B on Health” on social media platforms. She is one of five members of the 2021 cohort of the Jane Jie Sun Harvard LEAD Fellowship, which aims to equip and empower women from low- and middle-income countries for global health leadership roles. The hope is that these women will, in turn, mentor future female leaders in global health.
