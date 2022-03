Acura’s official pricing for the 2023 Acura Integra still isn’t out yet. Waiting for the performance version of the Integra could be worth it. It’s good news and bad news from Acura today. The bad news? You still can’t go to Acura’s site and configure your own Integra. The good news? The order books for the 2023 Acura Integra open in one month’s time. By then, we know we’re going to have pricing for the brand’s newest 2022 Honda Civic Si-based small sports car.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO