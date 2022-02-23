Kel Mitchell From Good Burger Displays His Devotion with New Song “Blessed Mode”

Kel Mitchell opened up about why it was ‘important’ to him to reach out and support his friend Nick Cannon following the tragic death of his son, Zen. Nick Cannon has openly praised his friendships with Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, crediting their kindness and partnership for helping his young career. Now, almost 25 years later, Nick and Kel have continued their friendship and help each other through the toughest of times in their adult lives. In December, Nick suffered the loss of his 5-month-old son Zen to cancer, and Kel spoke to HollywoodLife.com about how he supported his friend, and continues to, through the tragedy. “I reached out, and it was very important for me to do that. I just hit him up, and I just wanted to show him love during that time and have him just know I’m here for him,” Kel said on the HollywoodLife Podcast.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO