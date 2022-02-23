ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kel Mitchell From Good Burger Displays His Devotion with New Song “Blessed Mode”

By Kim SoMajor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKel Mitchell has taken on a new role since starring in Nickelodeon’s iconic movie Good Burger. The two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, and comedian has now dedicated his life to God and has become a minister and an author. Now he’s taking on a new role as a gospel Hip Hop...

