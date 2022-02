Houston Engineering, Inc. (HEI) is proud to congratulate three employees on earning their Professional Engineer (PE) licenses: Ryan David, Cody Oltz, and Paul Strong. Ryan David is a civil engineer serving clients from HEI’s Bismarck office. He is actively involved in project design, drafting, document preparation, and construction observation on a variety of projects. In addition, Ryan was a licensed water plant operator and has experience in the operation and maintenance of water plant systems and equipment.

