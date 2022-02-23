Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid

One of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors testified Wednesday (Feb. 23) that Louisville, Ky., police officers were “reckless” and “unorganized” during their botched raid of Taylor’s apartment, in which the 26-year-old EMT worker was fatally shot by officers. Cody Etherton, 29, was the first prosecution witness...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday night, there will be a protest in downtown Las Vegas. It comes after the death of a 19-year-old shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers last month. Their demand: end the police practice of no-knock warrants which have been controversial nationwide. Isaiah...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating whether there was foul play in the death of a comedian at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Donny Davis, 43, died on Feb. 22. According to a death investigation report by LVMPD, Davis was in medical distress at Resorts World and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.
While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
Bonita Sanders and Abdul Salaam were together for eight years. During their relationship, the couple had two children. Bonita already had two children when she met Abdul. When their daughter, also named Bonita, was born on September 17, 1984, her mother Bonita allegedly abandoned her at an Atlantic City hospital. The authorities never filed charges against the mother, and Abdul began seeking custody of his newborn daughter.
The body of a four-year-old boy has been found in a Las Vegas freezer after the child’s mother alerted the police by giving her daughter a cache of sticky notes to hand to her teacher. In the notes, the woman, who has not been named, wrote that she was...
UPDATE: The family of Lejourney Farrow confirmed to FOX5 affiliate WITN that she has been found in Las Vegas and is okay. “yes she was found in vegas and she's ok," Randy Farrow told WITN. Original story continues below. FOX5 UPDATE: According to a news release from the Greensboro Police...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who flew to Las Vegas for a pageant has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks, and police have launched an investigation into her disappearance. Lejourney Farrow, 21, of Greensboro was supposed to be in Las Vegas on...
A MAN charged with crimes related to the January 6 Capitol riot reportedly died by suicide, according to an obituary that says he died of a "broken heart." Matthew Lawrence Perna, 37, reportedly died on February 25, the one-year anniversary of his indictment for crimes connected to the January 6 protest.
A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
The disturbing situation between Doodie Lo and ex-girlfriend Britney Elder (who goes by FTN Bae on Instagram) just took another wild turn. On Saturday (February 25), The Shade Room reported Elder had been arrested for stalking and harassing the man she says sodomized her 5-year-old son. As stated in the...
The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they found the body of a preschool-age boy in a garage freezer of a northeast valley home. Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide investigation was taking place in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
A Hollywood woman accused of running a drug-delivery operation and the TV actor she allegedly employed to deliver the drugs are facing federal charges in connection to the fatal opioid overdose of a Beverly Hills man.
Comments / 0