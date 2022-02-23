ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flores says Dolphins owner offered him money for silence after firing

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uxv3_0eMoQJY000
© Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores this week said that he was offered money from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in exchange for keeping silent about issues he said he saw within the organization and the league after he was fired.

Flores made the comments during an interview with HBO Real Sports's Bryant Gumbel, detailing that he declined to sign a nondisparagement agreement, or NDA, so that he would be able to discuss his experience freely, CNN reported.

"I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me," Flores said, according to CNN.

Gumbel reportedly asked Flores at the time of the interview just how much money he passed up by refusing to sign the agreement.

"A lot," he responded, according to the news outlet. His lawyer John Elefterakis, who was also present for the interview, added that "it was millions of dollars."

The Dolphins pushed back on Flores's claims in a statement to CNN, saying that they were not true.

"This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen, and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue," the team said, according to CNN. "We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory."

Flores's lawyers then responded to the Dolphins with photos of the alleged agreement in a Twitter post.

"[B]elow are screenshots from the draft agreement & payment termination notice. If #BrianFlores had signed this, he would have been gagged and unable to talk about his experience," the tweet states.

Flores became embroiled in controversy earlier this month when he filed a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing the Dolphins organization of bribing him to tank games and of widespread racism in the league's hiring process.

He has since been hired as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Gumbel
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Miami Dolphins#Hbo Real Sports#Nda#Cnn#Brianflores
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lives a pretty good life these days. The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach is leading the Jackson State football program. He’s coming off a big year in 2021, in which he was named the conference’s head coach of the year. Off...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 1 Preferred Team For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like an announcement from Aaron Rodgers is coming soon. Rodgers might be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show again on Tuesday afternoon. This week, we could be getting an announcement from the four-time MVP. The Packers starter is believed to be considering returning to Green Bay for another...
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy