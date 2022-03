Up to 30,000 black bears — the only bear species found in California — roam the state. Sightings and reports of the animals, which range from blond to black, have been on the rise in the Bay Area and elsewhere, including South Lake Tahoe, where a 500-pound bruin dubbed Hank the Tank has broken into more than two dozen homes. If you encounter a black bear in your home or yard, or while camping or on a hike, how well prepared are you? Take this quiz to find out.

