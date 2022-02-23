Good Vibes: B-105 Listeners Stepped Up for Spencer!

With his new song, JEVERSON takes you to paradise, and this rising talent tells HollywoodLife how ‘Somethin’ In The Water’ captures the spirit of his native Grenada. “For me, being Grenadian is a vibe, and I wanted to capture that chill, island-time, easy-going vibe that I get from being home,” soul/pop/funk artist JEVERSON says to HollywoodLife. That vibe can be felt in “Somethin’ In The Water,” the latest single from this rising R&B talent. In JEVERSON’s first single of 2022 – and the latest track of his forthcoming EP – the Grenada native distills the Caribbean atmosphere, the sun, and the sea, into a charming, soulful song. It’s a three-minute vacation from the world of skyscrapers and pavement, a quick duck back into paradise. For those who may not know the name, “Somethin’ In The Water” is a burst of joy, one that will make them remember JEVERSON long after the track is over.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO