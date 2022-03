Top247 Athlete Bravion Rogers from La Grange High in Texas had a junior season that saw him do it all for his team. Whether he was running the ball, punting, making tackles or scoring touchdowns he was always a factor on the field. Checking in as the No. 90 overall player and No. 10 athlete, he has the tool and traits to be a standout performer. The likes of LSU, Arkansas, USC, Michigan State and Alabama have all jumped in with recent offers.

