A new free PlayStation Plus game has been revealed early. PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 still don't know what March's free PlayStation Plus games lineup will be, and Sony won't correct this until later in the month. Typically, it reveals the next month's free PS Plus games in the final week of the current month. So, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a little while to wait. That said, in the meantime, we can relay word of one free of the games PS Plus subscribers will get in March.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO