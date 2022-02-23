Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Availability of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

Chelsea are said to be 'keeping tabs' on the availability of Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise, according to reports.

The Blues are already preparing for the next season as they look to operate in the transfer market in the summer.

Olise has been one of Palace's shining stars so far this season, and there is believed to be a lot of interest in the youngster.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to The Sun, via The Daily Mail, Chelsea are one of five teams who are keen on potentially signing the 20-year-old.

Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton are also included as well as Bayern Munich and Lille, who the Blues beat 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Palace were able to sign Olise from Championship side Reading in the summer, despite there being strong competition for his signature.

He has only made 16 starts in the Premier League for the Eagles, but he has amassed an impressive two goals and four assists in the division, as well as four goal contributions in two FA Cup matches.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Olise played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea at the weekend, with the Blues winning 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to Hakim Ziyech's late goal.

His potential future side are competing on multiple fronts this season, with their midweek victory against Lille seeing them edge one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the World Champions, before Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 just after the hour mark at Stamford Bridge.

