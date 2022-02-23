Creek Wood to send two wrestlers to the state tournament

Four people were killed Monday evening when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, died by suicide after shooting the four others, officials said. The shooting occurred at approximately...
Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled to consider how much power the Environmental Protection Agency can exercise to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, one of the most important cases of a term already loaded with blockbuster issues. After two hours of oral argument, it was not clear...
House Republican leaders once again are struggling to contain the nativism and ties to white nationalism in their ranks as they eye taking over the chamber’s majority this year. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) drew condemnation even from some fellow Republicans for participating in a...
Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
As more students began returning for in-person learning, schools became battlegrounds over mask mandates. But as COVID-19 cases decline, state and local authorities across the U.S. have started to roll back mask policies. Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks under new policies...
President Biden ’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is expected to be confirmed by the mid-April recess and stands a good chance of picking up bipartisan support to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court. Jackson will hold her first round of meetings with...
WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday in the first trial of a defendant accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a process that put on display the strong views many residents of the national's capital have about last year's riot. Inside a federal courthouse with a...
MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future. His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since. And now, the...
