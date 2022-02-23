ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Shawn Vestal: Another deep freeze, and a paltry response from the city administration

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Feb. 23—The mayor made it clear last summer that she opposed the law passed by the City Council that requires her to do something for which she has shown no ability or inclination: setting up shelter for the homeless in a weather emergency. Now she's figured out a...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Warner Robins city administrator resigns

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin has resigned, effective immediately. 13WMAZ reported earlier this month that Mayor LaRhonda Patrick suspended Corbin for two weeks. She says he approved a contract without approval from the mayor and city council. Now, he sent a letter to Patrick...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
KEYC

Harrenstein leaving as City Administrator

Menstrual products could be free for high school girls in the near future. The bill would increase total operating revenue by $2 per adjusted pupil unit to cover the cost of necessary equipment and supplies. Albert Lea woman runs for state senate following conviction for defying the governor’s pandemic orders...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Dothan Eagle

Enterprise administrator talks about city projects, improvements

Jonathan Tullos, Enterprise City Administrator, was a recent speaker at the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise. Tullos’ informative and in depth remarks were in regard to city projects that are ongoing or being planned and city improvements that are being put in place to better serve the Enterprise Community.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSAV-TV

Response from David Perdue

Arbery family speaks after guilty verdicts handed down in hate crime trial. All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing. Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 22, 2022. Honoring Black History: The Black Book Club at GSU. Hilton Head Island Town Council debates creation of an additional community park...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Homelessness#Emergency Shelter#The City Council#Union Gospel Mission
Des Moines Business Record

Altoona hires new city administrator

John Harrenstein, city administrator in North Mankato, Minn., for the past nine years, has been hired as Altoona’s city administrator. Harrenstein replaces longtime Altoona city administrator Jeff Mark, who retired recently. Harrenstein, who grew up in Clear Lake, obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas. At North Mankato, he oversaw all aspects of city operations, budget and planning. Key accomplishments include growth in residential, commercial and industrial developments, and partnering with sporting groups to expand recreational amenities, according to a news release. Harrenstein, whose start date with Altoona has not yet been determined, will be paid $189,900 annually.
ALTOONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal: To help kids emerge from the pandemic, rewrite the ‘generational contract’

The pandemic’s toll on children has been undeniable. Setbacks in learning and socialization from last year’s school closures and other disruptions are real. Mental health problems among adolescents – a rising crisis before the pandemic – worsened. And many children suffered as their parents lost jobs and as family members died.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy