Shawn Vestal: Another deep freeze, and a paltry response from the city administration

John Harrenstein, city administrator in North Mankato, Minn., for the past nine years, has been hired as Altoona’s city administrator. Harrenstein replaces longtime Altoona city administrator Jeff Mark, who retired recently. Harrenstein, who grew up in Clear Lake, obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas. At North Mankato, he oversaw all aspects of city operations, budget and planning. Key accomplishments include growth in residential, commercial and industrial developments, and partnering with sporting groups to expand recreational amenities, according to a news release. Harrenstein, whose start date with Altoona has not yet been determined, will be paid $189,900 annually.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO