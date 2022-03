UNITED STATES—Ever since I was a young, it has always been a dream of mine to have a purpose when it comes to work. I don’t want to just work for a paycheck, I want to do something that brings me joy, that makes me happy and brings a vibrancy to my life that I don’t get anywhere else. Work is not only supposed to be fun, but it is supposed to give you an incentive to work.

