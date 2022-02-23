ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Township, NJ

Police Chase Dirt Bike Driving Over 80 MPH On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEJEY_0eMoLNgb00
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police were pursuing a dirt bike in a high-speed chase on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The pursuit was reported at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 on the County Road by the train tracks in Aberdeen Township, initial reports said.

The dirt bike was driving more than 80 miles per hour, an unconfirmed report said.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver, Injured Passenger In Montco: PD

Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a single-car crash that killed a driver and injured a passenger in Montgomery County, authorities said. The motorist was traveling near Red Lion Road and Philmont Avenue in Lower Moreland when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a pedestrian bridge around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Lower Moreland Township police said.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen Township, NJ
Aberdeen Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Mahwah Motorist Charged With Franklin Lakes DWI Crash

A Mahwah motorist was charged with DWI after she crashed her sedan in Franklin Lakes, authorities said. The 2014 Honda Accord driven by Dayanara Nino, 45, hit a curb, left the roadway and slammed into a guy wire on Pulis Avenue near the entrance to the Shadow Ridge Riding Center shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Police#The Jersey Shore#Driving
Daily Voice

Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Nassau County After Being Struck By Van

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a van crossing a road on Long Island, police said. Nassau County Police detectives said that shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, a 62-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford van at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Margaret Drive in Valley Stream when he struck the woman.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

State Police Urge Motorists To Be On Alert After Crashes Cause Six Deaths Within Minutes

State police officials are urging motorists to be on high alert after a pair of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut highways left six dead over the weekend just minutes apart. Troopers in New Haven County responded to a stretch of I-91 in Meriden at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, where there was a report of a wrong-way crash involving a Toyota Camry and BMW X5.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Hit-Run Philadelphia Crash: Police

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one woman dead in Philadelphia, authorities said. Clarence Person struck Angela Kee, 64, on the 6300 block of Crescentville on Friday, Jan. 7, authorities said. He was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 27 on charges of homicide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Two Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Four-Vehicle CT Crash

Two people were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Connecticut, police said. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Hartford County, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said that there were two confirmed fatalities in a four-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of East Cedar Street and Patricia M. Genova Drive.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
225K+
Followers
36K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy