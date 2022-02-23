ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Asana (ASAN) Stock Trades 19% Lower Today

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are down over 18% today with...

Benzinga

Why Dana Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.7% year-on-year, to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Customer demand in heavy-vehicle markets and the recovery of commodity cost inflation drove the revenue growth. Sales from Light Vehicle fell 0.6% Y/Y to $974 million, Commercial Vehicle increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to adopt new privacy restrictions to curtail tracking across apps on Android smartphones. Google’s plans for Android could drive an end to more than a decade of advertising practices across smartphones, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move would affect companies,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Domino's misses on profit and revenue, announces new CEO

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, +0.52% shares sank 8.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the pizza delivery company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Domino's posted net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, last year. Revenue of $1.343 billion was down from $1.357 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $1.383 billion. U.S. same-store sales growth was 1%, and international same-store sales growth was 1.8%. The FactSet consensus was for U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.9% and international same-store sales growth of 6.6%. Domino's also announced that Chief Executive Ritch Allison will retire. He will serve as CEO until April 30, 2022 and will remain on the board until the shareholders meeting on April 26. Allison will continue in an advisory capacity until July 15. The board has appointed Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer, as Allison's successor, effective May 1. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino's U.S. since July 2020. Domino's has also named Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective April 1. He's currently the CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

