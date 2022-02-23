ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria Seeks $1.7B From JP Morgan Over ‘Gross Negligence’

Nigeria said JPMorgan was “grossly negligent” in transferring funds to the country’s disgraced former oil minister, and is suing the firm for $1.7 billion. The claim is at the center of a civil lawsuit being heard this week in London, stemming from a 2011 oil deal. According to multiple media accounts...

