Accidents

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck...

Daily Voice

DUI Bucks Driver Kicks, Spits On Officer During Arrest, Police Say

A 33-year-old DUI driver kicked and spit on a police officer attempting to arrest him Monday, Feb. 21 in Bucks County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a one-car crash into a utility pole on Blooming Glen Road near Rickert Road around 8 p.m. found Noah P. Reynolds, of Lansdale, showing signs of intoxication, Hilltown Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
WJCL

Police: Georgia box truck driver struck child, then fled the scene

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia driver is behind bars after police say he hit and killed a child. The Clayton County Police Department says Gary Freeman, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while license suspended following an incident Tuesday night.
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
BBC

Storm Eunice: Car wrecked as bricks blown off tower block

A man whose car was crushed by bricks blown off a tower block by Storm Eunice has hailed his "lucky escape". Warehouse manager Gary Cobb works opposite Skeffington Court, in Hayes, west London, which was hit by strong winds on Friday. A wall at the top of the building crumbled...
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
