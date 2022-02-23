ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mountain Climber Captures Moment He Is Caught in Avalanche 400 Feet Up

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Sheer unbridled terror. I swung wildly trying to get my second tool into place. I thought for sure I was going to die," the mountain climber...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Mom PURPOSELY THROWS 3 Year Old Into Bear Pit At Zoo

A mother is being charged with attempted murder after she dropped her three year old child into a bear pit at a zoo. The horrifying video from Uzbekistan shows the 3 year old being intentionally dropped into a bear pit. The child fell about 16 feet below. The bear named Zuzu, walked over to the child and began to sniff the child.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Mountain Climbing#Ice Sheet#Accident
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Andrei Tapalaga

The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
KCEN

'It instantly ripped off my arm, leg' | Double amputee shares how he's thriving after horrific motorcycle accident

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago last February, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was in an accident that made her an amputee, and almost a double amputee. 6 News did a feature story on her that aired last May, but by the time that feature had run, a young man in China Spring who had heard her story, and remembered thinking what a tragedy that was, had become a double amputee himself. Now we share the story of Hunter Jaynes.
CHINA SPRING, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
815K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy