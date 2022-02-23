ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama's Former Defense Secretary Compares Ukraine Conflict to WW II

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"The lesson that came out of World War II [was] that if you don't stop a tyrant now, that ultimately you will have to face him later," Leon Panetta...

The Independent

Trump says he doesn’t think Biden will run for second term and claims he is beating his successor in the polls

Donald Trump has said he does not believe Joe Biden will run again for president and described the Democrat as being “so bad”, in further remarks about the 2024 presidential election. The former Republican president told hosts ofThe Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he did not approve of Mr Biden’s record and did not believe his 2020 opponent would run again in 2024. “I don’t think he’s going to run, or I don’t think he’s — you know, he could run and maybe somebody would run against him, and that’s very rare, that something like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

