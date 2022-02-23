ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jamaica Increases Minimum Wage by Almost 30 Percent

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica government Tuesday announced a 28.5 percent increase in the national minimum wage with Labour Minister, Karl Samuda, urging employers who can pay more than the minimum wage to do so. Effective April 1, 2022, it will move from J$7,000 (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents)...





