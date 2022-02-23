ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Truth Social App Gets Half a Million Users in First 48 Hours

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "free speech" platform also became the number one free app on Apple's App Store despite its rocky launch on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 525

harvey
5d ago

no news keeps him in the spotlight. Politics of Dems keep him in the spotlight. But truth is We The People want Biden out. And we are going to see him out!

Reply(73)
134
Little Mouse
4d ago

I hope the people who signed up for this are aware the FBI and DOJ are most likely recording everything on the site as well as probably investigating every single one of them for something. No way the government is letting a Trump supporter go without persecution.

Reply(19)
42
Ruth Semmerling
5d ago

Not all persons who try to use APP are fans; remember, keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer.

Reply(15)
63
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
Telegraph

Inside Donald Trump’s new ‘truth’ app

Truth Social’s first day was as chaotic as any during Donald Trump’s turbulent four years in the White House. Within hours of being released, the “free speech social network” launched by the former (and perhaps future) president had climbed to the top of the App Store download charts and was trending on Twitter, Trump’s former digital stomping ground.
POTUS
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
MSNBC

Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

Forget Expensive Roofing (Do This Instead) No Appointment? No Problem - Upgrade to the World's Smartest CPAP Without Leaving Home. It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. NFL Star Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Shoes. Home Savings Center /. SPONSORED. These Luxury Mattresses Take...
POTUS
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
Newsweek

New York City, NY
815K+
Followers
84K+
Post
761M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

