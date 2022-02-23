UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

UCF made an offer to Transfer Portal edge defender Jordan Domineck, and he represents how the Knights can improve the Football program quickly and become a College Football Playoff contender.

ORLANDO - The days of just recruiting high school and junior college prospects is passing by. With the Transfer Portal allowing the Knights to already accumulate nine transfers that will play for the Knights for the first time in 2022, it’s a sign of the times. That’s where Georgia Tech edge rusher Jordan Domineck comes into play.

There are premium positions in football – quarterback, defensive line, cornerback and offensive tackle – that need constant recruiting attention. Domineck provides a potential impact player at a position of need for UCF or any other school fortunate enough to eventually gain his signature.

Here’s a look at Domineck, plus why schools like UCF look to make up ground on the handful of schools that seemingly always fight for the four coveted playoff spots via the Transfer Portal.

Jordan Domineck

Size: 6’3”, 235-pounds

Position: OLB/Defensive End

School: Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins / Georgia Tech (2018-2021)

High School

Domineck was a three-star recruit coming out of Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins. He recorded 25 sacks during his senior season. Playing in Polk County just southwest of Orlando, he went up against top competition as well.

Playing for the Yellow Jackets

From Georgia Tech's Athletic Website and cfbstats.com:

Redshirted in 2018, then he began to find the quarterback during the 2019 season. He started the final three games of the 2019 season and finished with 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. 2020 saw improvement. Led Georgia Tech in sacks with four and started four games. In 2021, Domineck provided 38 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and even had a strip-sack in which he picked up the football and rumbled 70 yards for a touchdown. He also recorded a sack against Notre Dame and assisted on a sack against Georgia.

On Film

Shows good lateral quickness after engaging with an offensive tackle. Good hands to continuously battle the offensive lineman in front of him even if he loses the initial contact battle, and that actually led to making plays in the backfield; Domineck’s relentless nature is welcomed across college football. That’s also where his versatility comes into play.

He could play in the 3-4 or 3-3-5 at 235-pounds. He’s light enough to drop into coverage as an outside linebacker or pass rush from the same spot. Further, he’s accustomed to playing with his hand on the ground and coming off the edge in a traditional 4-3 or 4-2-5 defense. Against different types of spread offenses, that’s a very valuable asset to have. Thus, it’s also a major component as to why schools like UCF immediately jumped into the recruiting fray when Domineck entered the Transfer Portal.

How Domineck Changes the Dynamic of a College Football Roster

Look, few teams are going to recruit high school prospects at the same level of Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M. The way to gain ground stems from bringing in not only transfers that are experienced, but also doing so at critical positions.

UCF has a need for depth on the edge of its defensive front, and he’s already pretty advanced as a pass rusher. Sure, Domineck needs further refinement like every pass rusher (always continue to hone one’s craft), but he’s a plug-and-play candidate; there’s no waiting for Domineck to develop. He would help UCF from game one.

If UCF were to sign Domineck, he would be a player that UCF could have fighting for playing time in 2022. That’s how UCF can become a major college football program and do so quickly. Combined with last year’s transfers, this next batch of players from the Transfer Portal will give UCF talent and experience. It’s a leg up on the competition, Alabama and the like included. In short, it’s brilliant if done correctly, i.e. adding true talent at critical positions like the ones mentioned at the beginning of this article. So far, UCF has done just that.

Final Thoughts

UCF is still bringing in top high school talent, but combining it with players like Domineck is the best option for the Knights. This is the trend that Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have done a wonderful job with to date, and it’s one that UCF fans should follow closely. The program is moving towards national prominence much faster than most outside of Orlando know.

