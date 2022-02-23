ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Wyoming craters could point to Panhandle impact

By CHRISTOPHER BORRO Scottsbluff Star-Herald
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of unusual craters discovered in Wyoming may have been caused when an asteroid crashed into or near the Nebraska Panhandle 280 million years ago. This is the newest theory proposed by a team of German and American geologists studying the area. Their paper, entitled ‘Secondary cratering on Earth: The...

trib.com

Comments / 0

