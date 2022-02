Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A child who was taken from a Penn Hills home by their mother, who is not authorized to have the child, has been found.

The child’s family confirmed that they have been found to Channel 11.

The child was taken from the grandmother’s house about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they were notified of the incident on Wednesday.

Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group