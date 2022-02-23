ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EEX futures to form basis for new S&P European power indexes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Wednesday expanded its yearly power future indexes to allow financial investors access to power future benchmark prices globally.

The new indexes are a first of their kind and will be a part of the S&P Dow Jones GSCI index series, based on quarterly and annual French, German, Italian and Spanish price data from EEX’ European power futures contracts.

EEX, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, is the world’s leading electricity exchange, where annual maturities form price benchmarks for producers, consumers and investors in power generation.

The group said that the aim is to provide an increased number of potential investors with performance benchmarks that track power price development so stakeholders can participate on the market while tracking the ongoing energy transition.

The sector is changing rapidly as conventional production from burning fossil fuels like gas and coal gives way to the roll-out of wind and solar power.

More than 40% of Germany’s annual electricity generation is coming from renewable sources and a target of 80% of the total mix is set for the end of the decade. Europe as a whole is trying to reach 40% renewable mix by 2030.

“With the increasing adoption of renewables into the energy supply mix, the power markets are expected to play a crucial role in the green energy transition,” Global Head of Commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices Fiona Boal said.

“S&P DJI’s goal is to provide a transparent, reliable and independent performance benchmark that will help investors evaluate risks, returns and opportunities in this market,” she added. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Vera Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

S&P 500 Closes in Correction, Leading to Moderate Increase in Stock Futures

Amid the ongoing military strife between Russia and Ukraine, US stock futures inched higher as the S&P 500 closed in correction territory. US stock market futures were marginally up in pre-market trading on Wednesday, February 23rd, after the S&P 500 closed. This positive development came amid the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine after the Kremlin recently annexed parts of eastern Ukraine.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 futures weigh Russia relief vs PPI pop

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#S P#Eex#European#German#Italian#Spanish#Deutsche Boerse#S P Dow Jones
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Monolithic Power Systems's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Winter 2022 Snapshot Of The Future For S&P 500 Dividends

Having just looked at the expected earnings future for the S&P 500 at the midpoint of 2022-Q1, it's time to turn our attention to the more important expectations for the S&P 500's dividends per share. Having just looked at the expected earnings future for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) at...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia exposure wipes $5 bln off Uniper's market value in a month

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Germany utility Uniper (UN01.DE) continued to fall on Tuesday on concerns about the impact of its exposure to Russia and the company has now seen 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) wiped off its market value in the past month. Uniper's Russian exposure mainly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Futures fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday, with banks stocks declining further as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a rise in oil prices supported shares of energy companies. Citigroup slipped 1.6% in premarket trading to lead losses among the big banks as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia Distillates Jet fuel refining margins jump to 3-week high

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Tuesday, despite firmer feedstock crude prices, buoyed by a gradually recovering aviation demand. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel jumped to $16.04 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest in three weeks. They were at $14.23 per barrel a day earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CEE ECONOMY-Ukraine crisis adds uncertainty for central Europe's manufacturers

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European manufacturing sentiment remained strong in February, although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting slew of sanctions added new uncertainties for producers already grappling with supply chain disruptions and rising prices. Central Europe’s economies have limited export trade with Russia, which faces...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

336K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy