Pepsi introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink. In what the company describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United...

FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Pepsi Cola#Food Drink#Pepsico#Guinness#Nitro Cola#Coca Cola#Starlight
