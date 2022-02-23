ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County Schools Show No Real Consensus on Mask Mandate Lift

By Tom Conklin
WUPE
WUPE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Commonwealth of Massachusetts K-12 mask mandate set to expire on February 28th, school districts in Berkshire County are all making their own decisions as to when or if, in some cases, they will lift their own local mandates. DESE's decision on guidance was made earlier in the...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

